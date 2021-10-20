Anupama 20 October 2021 Written Update: Anuj Threatens Rohan, Saves Anu From His Attack

Anupama 20 October 2021 episode begins with Vanraj reading the note that fell off from Anu's lehenga and standing shocked to learn that it has been ordered by Anuj. Meanwhile, everyone reaches the Garba venue while Samar eagerly waits for Rohan to arrive. Anu then tells him that he need not worry as the entire family is with him and Nandini. On the other hand, Rohan arrives at the venue and decides to harm Anu because he knows that Samar loves her the most. Later on, Vanraj and Toshu tell Samar to stay with the family.

Anupama 20 October 2021 written update

Kavya then walks towards Vanraj and tells him that they need to win the best couple award to which he says that he has already won it. On the other hand, Samar texts Anuj and asks where is he to which he replies that he is stuck in traffic and will reach soon. Rohan then thinks that Samar will not be able to harm him and will be shattered when he hurts his mother. Meanwhile, as Anu walks towards the venue, the lights go off and when it is switched on, Anuj suddenly arrives in front of Anu. Anu is surprised to see him while he says that he informed her about his arrival through a text message. Anuj then apologises to her and tells her that he will go home and asks her to call GK as well. Anu does not let him go and invites him to the venue.

Baa fumes on seeing Anuj at the Garba night

As Anu and Anuj enter the venue, Baa sees them together and fumes. Even Vanraj and Toshu are shocked to see him. Anuj then tells Vanraj not to worry about Rohan while Vanraj tells him that they are all prepared and won't let Rohan harm him. Anuj then realises that Samar hasn't told his family about his fight with Rohan. On the other hand, as Rohan finds Anu alone in a corner, he tries to attack her with a rod but Anuj suddenly appears and stops him. He then threatens him by telling him about how he knows all the illegal work done by his father to which Rohan is left stunned. Anuj then tells him to apologise to Samar and Nandini and calls them. On the other hand, Baa yells at Anu for calling Anuj but Samar intervene and tells her that he invited him and will not let him go. Baa then warns Samar to make Anuj leave and tells him that she will have to misbehave if he does not ask them to go.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Baa will bluntly ask Anuj and GK to leave the Garba venue. Later on, Devika will ask Anu why didn't she take a stand for his friend, Anuj. Anu will then realise her mistake and will stop Anuj from going home. She will then offer him to play dandiya with her.

Image: Anupamaa poster