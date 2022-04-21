Anupama 21 April 2022 Written Update: Baa Informs Her Mother About Anu's Wedding

Anupama 21 April 2022 episode begins with Baa and Vanraj finding Anu's passport and recalling the time they didn't let Anu go to America. She then says that it seems this time they will not be able to stop her from flying and grieves that she listened to her mother-in-law all her life but could not let her daughter-in-law obey her. Vanraj then lashes out at Baa and reminds her that they cannot stop Anu because she is not related to them anymore.

Anupama 21 April 2022 written update

On the other hand, as everyone enjoys together at Anuj's place, Bapuji gets restless. Pakhi and Tohsu then begin the ritual while Anu watches them through video call. Vanraj passes by her room and sees his kids performing the ritual. He gets furious and rushes to his room.

Meanwhile, baa makes a call to her mother and tells her everything about Anu's wedding. While watching the kids perform the ritual, Anu gets emotional and thanks God for listening to her prayer. Later on, as Toshu offers sweets to Anuj, Anu urges everyone to feed him as many sweets as they can.

Vanraj feels jealous

On the other hand, Vanraj feels jealous as his kids perform the pre-wedding rituals for Anuj and fear the latter snatching away his kids from him. Meanwhile, Samar, Pakhi and Toshu ask Anuj to promise that he will keep their mother happy. They all then dance together and enjoy the day.

Later on, Devika, Anuj and Malvika ask something from Bapuji to which everyone stands stunned. As they all return home, Anu notices their angry faces and asks them what happened. they all try to fool her by saying that Anuj told them something because of which they are upset.

Mamaji then spills the beans by saying that they were just kidding. Bapuji then reveals that Anuj wants to take Anu out on a date at 11 p.m. to which Baa says that she cannot go late at night. Bapuji then asks Anu to ignore Baa and get ready for the date. Baa then makes a call to her mother and asks her to come urgently.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj blindfolds Anu and takes her out, she gets surprised to see that Anuj wants to buy a diamond ring for her. Anu gets emotional and tells him that she never thought someone would ever gift her a diamond ring.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa