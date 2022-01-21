Anupama 21 January 2022 Written Update: Anu Argues With Vanraj Over Pakhi Studying In USA

Anupama 21 January 2022 episode begins with Kinjal and Toshu prepping for the Makar Sankranti celebrations with the rest of the members sitting with sad faces. Bapuji then asks Baa why is everyone so quiet to which she says how can they celebrate with so many problems in life. She also states that even Kavya and Nandini are not in the house. Vanraj listens to their conversation and tries to cheer them up. He then sees Pakhi upset and asks what happened to her but she stays silent.

Anupama 21 January 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Anu helps Malvika to wear a saree. Malvika then recalls her wedding day when she first wore a saree. She then asks Anu to let her wear sneakers with her saree otherwise she will fall. Anu then allows her to wear sneakers and shows that even she is wearing sneakers. Malvika then teases Anu by calling her sister-in-law to which the latter urges her not to call her by that name in front of Anuj as she feels awkward. Anuj then arrives and compliments them while sharing a moment with Anu.

Samar invites Nandini to celebrate the festival with family

Meanwhile, Samar bumps into Nandini and as they are about to part ways, Anu arrives and urges them to at least talk to each other. Samar then invites her home to celebrate Makar Sankranti with the family while Nandini reminds him that Vanraj doesn't like her. Samar then convinces her to arrive and leaves. As the Kapadia family arrives with Anu, they see Pakhi dancing on the table. Anu asks Baa why is she dancing to which Pakhi reveals that Vanraj has agreed to send her to the US for further studies. This leaves Anu in shock and she says that Pakhi will not go. Vanraj then responds that she will go and recalls the time when he wanted to go to the US but couldn't because their financial condition was not strong. Adding to it, he also says that now he wants his daughter to fulfil his dream by going abroad to study. Anu then tells him that Pakhi only wants to have fun and is not planning to focus on her studies. She then asks her what she wants to do in life to which she stays silent in confusion.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Kinjal plans a game for everyone, Anuj chooses Anu as his partner while the latter sees Vanraj cheating to choose Malvika as his partner.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa