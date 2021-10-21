Anupama 21 October 2021 Written Update: Anu Offers Anuj To Play Garba With Her

Anupama 21 October 2021 episode begins with Anuj calling Samar and telling him that Rohan is standing next to him. Samar gets shocked to learn this and walks towards them. Toshu hears their conversation and informs everyone about it. As Vanraj lashes out at Rohan, Anuj intervenes and tells him that Rohan wants to say something. Rohan then apologises to Samar and Nandini and accepts his mistake of trying to snatch away his love rather than winning it. He even apologies to Anu and reveals that he was about to attack her to hurt Samar but Anuj stopped him. he then promises everyone that he will go away from Nandini's life forever to which Anuj says that then even he will keep his promise by not calling the police.

As Kavya asks why Rohan wanted to harm Anu, Anuj reveals that Samar and Rohan indulged in a fight recently and Rohan wanted to avenge Samar. As everyone is left speechless on hearing this, Anu thanks Anuj for all the favours he has done while Toshu yells at Samar for his stupid act that would have brought Anu in trouble. Samar then tells him that he need not worry because Anuj saved Anu and that's why he called him because he knew that he will not let anything go wrong. Vanraj then thanks Anuj while Baa thanks him and tells him that it will be inappropriate for him to stay at the Garba night as there are only society members present. As Baa insults Anuj and GK, they both leave the venue while everyone stays silent.

Vanraj then confronts Anu and warns her that Anuj should not try and become the father of his kids to which Anu says that he is just trying to help them. As Vnarja leaves, Devika confronts Anu and asks her why didn't she take a stand for Anuj when Baa was insulting him. She then reminded her of how many favours Anuj did to her and her family and yet they forgot everything and asked him to leave. On the other hand, as Anuj and GK walk outside, they find that their car is stuck around other cars. Anuj and GK then wait for the other car owner to remove their car. Meanwhile, Devika fumes at Anu for not making Anuj feel that she is her friend when he was being insulted. Devika further says that what Baa did was wrong to which Anu asks her not to insult Baa. Devika further says that she is not insulting Baa but trying to make her understand that if Anuj was not there today, she would be in the hospital. Samar would be in jail while Baa would be in Coma. Anu then realises her mistake and stands in front of Anuj's car and apologises to him. She then offers him to play dandiya with her to which he says that it is not a good idea. Anu then convinces him and takes him inside. While Kinjal, Samar, Bapuji and Nandini are pleased to see Anuj, Baa, Vanraj and Toshu furiously stare at him and Anu.

As Anu and Anuj perform together in the couple competition, Baa then lashes out at Anuj for creating chaos in her house. She again insults him and orders him to leave while Anu raises her voice and says that Anuj will not go anywhere. She then wishes that with Ravana, all the negative thoughts should also be burnt from everyone's minds while Anuj burns Ravana with a bow and arrow.

