Anupama 22 April 2022 Written Update: Anuj Gives A Heartwarming Surprise To Anu

Anupama 22 April 2022 episode begins with Pakhi, Kinjal, Toshu and Samar discussing how amazing Anuj is. Vanraj then arrives and listens to their conversation to which Kinjal asks him what happened. Vanraj tells Toshu that he did a good job by attending the pre-wedding ritual.

As Vanraj leaves the room, Samar tells everyone that Vanraj cannot see Anu happy to which Kinjal says Vanraj has a fear that Anu and Anuj will snatch his kids away from him. They all discuss the matter further and decide that they will take care of Vanraj amidst the wedding preparations.

Anupama 22 April 2022 written update

On the other hand, Bapuji makes Anu sit next to him and adds shampoo to a tub filled with water. He then reveals that he will be cleaning her hands and legs just like people do manicures and pedicures before the wedding. As they both begin the procedure, Bapuji feels sweaty to which Anu asks what happened.

Bapuji says that he must've had something oily at Anuj's place to which Anu scolds him. baa then arrives and taunts Anu when she is about to remove her old wedding ring. She even tells Anu that she should be ashamed of letting Bapuji clean her hands and legs.

Anu gets emotional as Anuj takes her out to buy wedding ring

As Anu gets ready, Anuj arrives and takes her with him. Anuj blindfolds her and then opens the same as they both reach a jewellery store. Anuj then asks Anu to choose any one ring from the diamond ring collection to which she gets overwhelmed and breaks down in tears.

She recalls the time when her wedding got stuck in her finger and she was not allowed to remove it because her mother-in-law chose it for her. Meanwhile, Kinjal, Samar, Toshu and others finalise a wedding ring for Anuj while Vanraj gets jealous. later on, Anu walks out of the store and when Anuj asks the reason, she says that she never thought of wearing a diamond ring in her entire life.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu chooses a ring, to which Anuj asks why she chose a cheap one. She responds saying that she likes it. As Anu arrives home revealing that Anuj bought a diamond ring for her, Kavya taunts her. Kinjal tells Anu that she is lucky because she has a diamond named Anuj in her life. Vanraj and Baa sit infuriated.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa