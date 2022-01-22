Anupama 22 January 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Sabotages The Game To Play With Malvika

Anupama 22 January 2022 episode begins with Anu asking Pakhi to decide what she wants to do in life and then figure out how to do it. She then says that Pakhi only wants to live her friends' dream and doesn't have a dream of her own. She then reminds her of how Toshu asked her to get a scholarship and work hard for the same.

Further, as Pakhi looks at Vanraj for approval, Anu yells at her not to look at her father and listen to her. She then asks Vanraj if she is saying anything wrong to which he stays silent.

Anupama 22 January 2022 Written Update

As Anu says that Pakhi will not go abroad for further studies, Bapuji asks them to end the topic right there and celebrate the festival first. Later on, Vanraj meets Anu and accuses her of insulting her every time in from of the family to which she says that her intention was to advise Pakhi and insult him. Vanraj then asks her why did she insult Malvika to which she says that the latter was trying to speak in between them. He then affirms that if Malvika is not allowed to speak between them then even Anuj shouldn't be allowed for the same. Later on, as everyone performs the puja, Anuj meets Malvika and advises her not to speak in between others' family matters to which she agrees.

Anu apologises to Malvika

As everyone gets ready to fly the kite, Vanraj says that nobody can beat him this year to which Baa reminds him that he said the same thing last year and was defeated by Anu. He then says that he is a changed man this year and will do anything to win. On the other hand, Anu apologises to Malvika to which she assures her that it is fine. Kinjal then announces that they have planned a game and asks them to choose their partners by picking up the name chits. Anuj gets Anu's name, Baa gets GK's name, Toshu gets Pakhi's name. Vanraj waits for everyone to announce their partners as he gets a blank chit. He then announces that Malvika is his partner to which Anu observes that he sabotaged the game by adding a new chit in order to partner with Malvika.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj and Malvika compete with Anu and Anuj, Kavya arrives and cuts Vanraj's thread. The Shah family gets stunned on seeing her.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa