Anupama 22 October 2021 Written Update: Anu Takes A Stand For Anuj As Baa Insults Him

Anupama 22 October 2021 episode begins with the host welcoming Anuj Kapadia while Vanraj, Baa and Toshu furiously stare at him. As the Garba begins, everyone starts dancing but Vanraj keeps staring at Anu and Anuj. Kavya asks Vanraj to focus as she wants them to perform better than Anu and Anuj and win the prize. Even Toshu gets distracted by watching Anuj and Anu to which Kinjal tells him to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Baa gets annoyed looking at Anu and Anuj happily dancing together and walks out. GK tells Bapuji that he is watching Anuj dancing with his heart after a long time.

Anupama 22 October 2021 written update

Bapuji tells GK that Anu is participating in the Jodi competition for the first time while Vanraj gets jealous watching Anuj and Anu enjoying and walks out. As the completion comes to an end, the organisers announce the names of the winners. While Kavya wins the best dress award, Anu and Anuj manage to bag the best Jodi Award. The host invites Baa to give away the prize and as Anu and Anuj arrive on stage, Baa fumes at Anu and tells her that will talk to her at home. Meanwhile, some people raise questions about Anu and Anuj's relationship and even speculate they might be having an affair. Anu then tells Anuj that she will add the prize money to his loan repayment while Anuj laughs on hearing it.

Baa insults Anuj and GK

As some of the ladies taunt Baa about keeping Anu in control, Baa loses it and lashes out at Anuj. Baa then asks Anuj to leave but Devika intervenes and takes a stand for Anuj. She then tells Baa that she should not take advantage of her age while Toshu tells Devika not to misbehave with Baa. Devika then refers to her as the person living in 'penthouse' and tells him to shut up. As GK tries to calm everyone, Baa shouts at him and even calls him a servant. This makes Anuj furious and he shouts at Baa but GK stops him. As Baa tells Anuj and GK to leave, Anu says that they will not go anywhere. She also tells Baa that since she did not respect her friend, she will also not respect her orders. Vanraj then tells not to misbehave with Baa to which she says that how can he tolerate the insult of Toshu, Pakhi and Samar's mother. Anu then says that she is not insulting Baa but reminding the 'sanskars' she forgot.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, Anu will warn everyone that from now on, nobody will insult Anuj in front of her. She will then ask Anuj to burn away all the negative thoughts with Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra while the Shahs stand stunned.

Image: Anupamaa Poster