Anupama 23 April 2022 Written Update: Baa's Mother On Her Way To Shah House

Anupama 23 April 2022 episode begins with Anuj consoling Anu and convincing her to buy the diamond ring. As they both go inside the jewellery store together, Anu reveals the mark on her finger recalling Baa's words that the past does not leave a person. Anuj then assures her that he does not have any issues with her past and adds that he wants her to be the way she is and asks her to accept her past and move on. As they both choose the wedding ring, Anu takes out the simplest ring from the lot to which Anuj complains about why she chose the simplest one. She tells him that she likes it and that the size of the diamond doesn't matter.

Anupama 23 April 2022 Written Update

As the shopkeeper packs the ring, Anu asks her about the complimentary box and pouch to which Anuj gets smitten by her. Ss the shopkeeper gifts her a truffle bag along with the ring, she gets overwhelmed with joy. On the other hand, Kinjal, Samar, Pakhi, Toshu, Mamaji, and Bapuji distribute the wedding duties while Vanraj furiously looks at them. He then sees Kavya and asks where she was to which she asks why is he concerned about her. Vanraj then says that he doesn't care but Baa and Bapuji care about where she is and asks her to inform them before going anywhere.

Baa calls her mother to ensure she is coming

Baa then makes a call to her mother and learns that she is on her way to the Shah House. As Anu returns, she happily tells everyone about the ring and the free bag he received. They all get excited learning that she got a solitaire for her wedding. At first, Kavya gets happy learning about the ring but later taunts Anu. Kinjal then gives a befitting reply to her while Vanraj gets jealous of Anu's happiness. Meanwhile, Anuj gets excited about the wedding while Malvika and Devika tease him. Later on, as Anu decides to go to the temple and thank God for Anuj, Vanraj arrives. He tells her that he wants to talk about something important that he couldn't say at home.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj tells Anu that he is jealous of her getting married and tells her that her wedding will not be successful while giving an example of his two failed marriages. Anuj spots them together and later tells Anu that he will not spare Vanraj this time if he hurts her.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa