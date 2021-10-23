Anupama 23 October 2021 Written Update: Anu Gives A Befitting Reply To Baa

Anupama 23 October 2021 episode continues with Anu taking a stand for Anuj and urging Goddess Durga to not let her speak anything but the truth. Anu then addresses everyone present at the Garba venue who questioned her relationship with Anuj. Baa then intervenes and tells her that a boy and a girl can never be friends to which Anu asks why. One of the neighbours tells Anu that if she wants to keep her friendship then she can do it at Anuj's place and not in their colony. Anu then reminds them why they did not raise any questions when Kavya used to visit their house and even accompany Vanraj in his car. She then gives an example of Lord Krishna and Draupadi's pure friendship but the neighbour, Sarita tells her not to spoil their daughters-in-law.

Anupama 23 October 2021 written update

Anu then reminds Sarita of how she has been taking tons of dowry from her daughter-in-law and has been ill-treating her and then tells her not to utter a single word otherwise she will lose her mind. Anu then tells everyone that Anuj is a good person who has maintained a pure form of friendship with her. She further states that Anuj is her business partner and her friend so she will not let anyone insult him at any cost. She says that her friends will visit her house at festivals, for meals, or even without any reason. She also makes it clear that her friends will pick her and will even drop her late at night. She then asks Samar for his phone and then asks Anuj for a selfie. As they both take a selfie together, everyone stands stunned while Bapuji, Kinjal, GK, Samar and Nandini proudly stand with Anu.

Baa decides that she cannot live under the same roof as Anu

Anu then says that the selfie does not look good because of the good camera quality of the phone, it is because the person in the selfie has heart of gold. As Vanraj fumes listening to Anu's words, he tells her that he will discuss all of this once they reach home. Anu then stops him and tells everyone to wait as she has some important work to do. She then takes them outside in front of Ravana idol and says that this time they will burn all the negative and dirty thoughts and perceptions of people with Ravana. Anu then asks Anuj to burn the Ravana with a bow and arrow to which he does the same. Meanwhile, Baa thinks that after what happened tonight, she cannot live under the same roof as Anu. As everyone gets home, Anuj feels delighted to see how Anu took a stand for him while on the other hand, Anu is recalling everything that happened tonight.

Anupamaa next episode spoiler

In the upcoming episode, as Anu and Anuj sit together, Anu asks Anuj the reason behind not getting married till now. Anuj then asks Anu whether he should tell the truth to her to which she says yes. On the other hand, the Shah family wait for Anu to arrive home at night while Baa fumes with tears in her eyes. Vanraj hopes that Anu is safe.

Image: Anupamaa Poster