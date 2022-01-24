Anupama 24 January 2022 Written Update: Kavya Returns To The Shah House

Anupama 24 January 2022 episode begins with the family prepping for the competition while Samar calls Nandini to check whether she is coming or not. Anuj then brings a kite with his and Anu's name on it and shows it to the latter. They all then dance together to celebrate the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival together.

Later on, as they all begin to fly kite, Anu asks Samar to be cautious. Something falls into Kinjal's eye to which she walks out leaving Samar alone.

Anupama 24 January 2022 written update

Nandini then arrives to help Samar. As they all play together, Samar beats Baa and GK while Anuj and Malvika compete with each other. Malvika teases Anuj that he will lose, to which he says that she will only win when he deliberately tries to lose. Anu then supports Anuj.

As Anuj and Malvika transfer their kites to their respective partners, the latter says that he will not lose. Anu then responds that he will lose because of his own actions. As their kites are about to collide, Kavya enters and cuts Vanraj's thread with scissors and leaves everyone in shock.

Kavya screams at Vanraj for mistreating Nandini

As Kavya begins to yell at Vanraj, Anu asks her to calm down. Kavya then asks why didn't Anu stop Malvika when she created a scene during the New Year party to which she says that she should have known her condition. Kavya then accuses Vanraj of misbehaving with Nandini while Baa and Baopuji try to calm her down.

Kavya then questions Baa and Bapuji for not even trying to stop her when she was leaving the house. Bapuji and Baa then clarify that she should check her phone before causing them as they called and texted her many times to ask about her job but she did not respond to any of those.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Anu and Anuj talk about Vanraj's mistake, Malvika says that she knows Vanraj is right and she supports him. On the other hand, Nandini meets Kavya and tells her to accompany her to the US while Anu overhears their conversation.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa