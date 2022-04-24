Anupama 25 April 2022 Spoiler: Vanraj To Confess Being Jealous Of Anu

In the recent episodes of Anupama, the entire family except for Baa, Vanraj and Kavya are planning Anu's wedding and performing the pre-wedding rituals. While Baa is constantly taunting Anu for getting married at this age, Vanraj is silently observing everything and grieving the loss of his job.

Further, as Anu and Anuj will soon get married, Vanraj can be seen getting terribly affected by the same. In the last episode, as Vanraj meets Anu in the temple, they both get indulged in a heated conversation.

Anupama 25 April 2022 Spoiler

Anupama 25 April 2022 spoiler begins with Anu sitting inside the temple while praying and thanking God for making Anuj come into her life. As she opens her eyes, she sees Vanraj sitting next to her. Vanraj then says that he wanted to talk to her about something. He then adds that he wonders how she would've reacted to him if he talked to her at home so he decided to meet her in the temple. He then confesses that he should be happy seeing her and Anuj getting married but he doesn't know why he is feeling so jealous.

Meanwhile, Anuj notices Vanraj talking to Anu while standing outside the temple to which he affirms that he will not spare Vanraj if he ever hurts Anu in any way. He even says that he knows Anu will not hide anything from him. Later on, Anu gives Vanraj a befitting reply by asking him to become a Raavan in a Ram-Leela. This leaves Vanraj furious and he tells Anu that a man always changes after marriage and so will Anuj. He further says that he has experienced two marriages and he knows the same while asserting that Anu and Anuj's marriage will be a failure.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa