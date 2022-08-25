Anupama 25 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj Refuses To Talk To Barkha And Ankush

Anupama 25 August 2022 episode begins with Baa praying for Anuj's health while asking Anu to take care of him. Anuj then feels grateful about how Vanraj saved him to which the latter says that if he were at his place, he would’ve done the same thing. Anuj further taunts Ankush while Anu tells Vanraj that she will forever be grateful for what he did. Meanwhile, Ankush whispers to Barkha and taunts her for her terrible plan to which she says that if it was a bad plan then he should’ve stopped her.

Anupama 25 August 2022 Written Update

Lil Anu then says that Vanraj is very nice when he is in a good mood to which everyone laughs together. Even Vanraj laughs and asks them not to pull his leg. As the shah family plans to leave, Rakhi taunts Barkha for losing while the latter says that her plan was brilliant but it failed because Anuj woke up. On the other hand, GK asks everyone to wait as he gets the return gifts for them. Kavya then asks Anu to take Anuj to his room while Vanraj tells Ankush and Barkha that he always knew there was something fishy about them and advises them to leave the house before Anuj himself kicks them out.

Barkha and Ankush apologise to Anuj and Anu

Meanwhile, Kavya apologises to Vanraj for doubting him, which he says is okay. Later on, Pakhi meets Adhik and lashes out at him for Barkha and Ankush’s behaviour with Anu to which Adhik says that it is not his fault. He adds that he never misbehaved with her because of Vanraj to which Pakhi feels sorry for her reaction. Meanwhile, the doctor says that Anuj is recovering and tells Anu to be careful with the effects of a coma. At Shah's house, Samar meets Vanraj and says that he is proud of him while at Kapadia House, Barkha and Ankush apologise to Anuj but he refuses to listen to them. Later on, they meet Anu and ask her to tell Anuj that they need some time to figure out where will they live but Anu says that she will not say anything to Anuj because even she doesn't want them to stay in the house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Barkha tells Anu that Ankush’s condition is unstable and adds that they will do anything to stay in the house. Anuj then arrives and tells them that if they can do anything then he has something that they can do to stay in the house.

