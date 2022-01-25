Anupama 25 January 2022 Written Update: Malvika Supports Vanraj Over Kavya

Anupama 25 January 2022 episode begins with Kavya lashing out at Vanraj while Samar tells Nandini that this is what he doesn't like about Kavya but Nandni keeps defending her. Kavya then warns him that if she is not happy then she will not let him stay happy as well. On hearing this, Vanraj walks away while Kavya walks behind him. Pakhi then says that this is a never-ending drama while Anu feels that anyone will do anything to maintain peace in their family but Vanraj and Kavya are not like that. On the other hand, Vanraj sits alone and thinks where the hell is he trapped while Kavya keeps looking for him.

Anupama 25 January 2022 written update

Bapuji then apologises to GK for ruining their festival to which the latter says that they are one family and he should not be apologising to them. Anuj then calms all of them down while Anu asks Kinjal to take Baa and Bapuji home. Meanwhile, Kavya gets angry sitting inside the room and thinking about how Vanraj mistreated Nandini. She also thinks that none of the family members cares about her nor values her but now she will make sure they understand her value. Samar then tells Nandini that he is not against Kavya but h can see how she is distancing herself from the family with her impulsive actions.

Anuj tries to cheer Anu up

As Anu feels sad that everyo9ne's festival got ruined, Anuj cheers her up by drawing Anu's made sketch on the kite They both then fly kite together while Anu thinks about how will she manage to handle Vanraj, Malvika and Kavya together. Later on, Anu informs Anuj that she has asked Bapuji to talk to Kavya to which Anuj tells her that she can do anything but resolve Vanraj and Kavya's matter. Meanwhile, Malvika arrives and says that Kavya was at fault and Vanarj is in a toxic relationship with him. She then says that according to her, Vanrajk is right and she will support him while Anu and Anuj stand stunned. On the other hand, Nandini talks to Kavya and asks whether she has any self-respect or not. She further asks her to end her relationship with Vanraj because he already told her that he doesn't want her in his life. Kavya then says that she doesn't want the same to which Nandini offers her to go to the US for a while. Kavya asks her whether she will be able to live without Samar to which she says that will learn to do so.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Kavya and Nandini plan to exit the house, Anu asks them to go with their heads up to which Kavya asks her to support her. On the other hand, Vanraj learns something and gets angry at Anu.

Image: Still from Anupamaa