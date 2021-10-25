Anupama 25 October 2021 Written Update: Anuj Fires Kavya From The Job On Her First Day

Anupama 25 October 2021 episode begins with Anu leaving for office early in the morning while Nandini walks in and greets her. Nandini then asks if everyone is still sleeping to which Anu nods yes and says that they must be tired. Nandini then tells Anu that she will go and meet Samar to which Anu asks her whether she can serve the breakfast to everyone. Nandini says yes and tells her that whatever she did yesterday was absolutely right. Anu then urges her to make sure that Baa takes her medicines. As Anu finally leaves for the office, Kavya walks to her and says that if she is also going to the office, they can go together.

Anupama 25 October 2021 Written Update

On seeing Kavya and Anu going to the office together, Nandini hopes that no drama should happen in the office. Anu then meets Anuj in his cabin to which the latter asks her ids she is fine after whatever happened yesterday. Anu then says that she is absolutely fine when suddenly Kavya enters the cabin in excitement. Anuj then reminds her to knock the next time she enters his cabin to which she apologises to him. Kavya then sits with them to discuss a strategy and says that he has a few ideas to share with them. Anuj then tells her that since Anu is the head of the project, she can discuss her ideas with her and not barge into his cabin unnecessarily. Kavya nods her head to this and feels insulted.

Customers at the cafe gossip about Anu and Anuj's affair

On the other hand, as Vanraj and Baa work at the cafe and wait on customers, they overhear the customers gossiping about Anu's affair with Anuj. The customers even talk about how Vanraj had an affair, Anu is having an affair with Anuj and how Samar is dating a girl older than him. On hearing them, Baa and Vanraj feel humiliated. Meanwhile, as Kavya presents her idea to Anu and Anuj, the latter says that he likes it while Anu feels hesitant to say that she is not convinced with her idea. Anuj then asks her to which Anu gives a logical and practical idea. Anuj then feels that Anu's points should also be incorporated into the project and tells Kavya to do the same. As Kavya walks out of the cabin, she yells out in the office for being insulted. her coworkers ask her to keep her voice low but she keeps humiliating Anu and tells everyone about how Anuj is Anu's puppet and does whatever she says. She then realises that Anuj and Anu are standing behind her to which she apologises to Anuj. Anuj then says she is fired to which she begins to cry and urge him to forgive as it is her first day and assures him that she will not repeat it. As she leaves, Anj asks Anu if he should postpone their site inspection to which Anu says that she should not mix her personal and professional life. She decides to go with Anuj. Anuj then thinks that Anu will have to face another drama today at home because Kavya will not stay silent after what happened today.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Kavya reaches the cafe, she cries in front of Vanraj and tells him everything about what happened. Vanraj then waits for Anu to reach home and begins to lash out the moment she walks in. Anu ignores him while putting cotton buds in her ears and challenges him that she will go with Anuj in the morning and he will not be able to stop her. The next morning, Anu climbs the wall and sits in Anuj's car while Vanraj and others look at her furiously. On the other hand, Anu asks Anuj why didn't he get married till now which leaves him in shock.

Image: Anupamaa Poster