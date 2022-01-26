Anupama 26 January 2022 Written Update: Kavya Joins Anu And Anuj's Company

Anupama 26 January 2022 episode begins with Malvika trying to scare Vanraj from behind but he doesn't react. She then asks why he didn't get scared, to which he says that he now has a habit of having her around. He then apologises to Malvika for ruining her festival, to which she says that is okay as she ruined the New year party as well.

Vanraj then thanks her for her understanding and says that nobody else does that. Meanwhile, Anu meets Nandini and Kavya, to which the latter asks whether Bapuji sent her. Anu then reveals that she shared their conversation about their plan to leave the country and advises them to leave with respect and not just run away.

Anupama 26 January 2022 written update

Kavya then asks Anu to help her, to which she agrees. Anu even tries to make Nandini understand how much she loves Samar, after which she walks outside recalling the good times she spent with him. On the other hand, as Anuj waits for Anu in the office, she arrives with Kavya.

Vanraj gets stunned on seeing Kavya in the office and asks Anu why she brought her. Anu then replies that Kavya will be working with them, to which Vanraj gets furious. She then says that Kavya deserves to get one more chance if he can get a second chance after making so many mistakes. Anuj backs Anu on this while Malvika welcomes Kavya to the office.

Samar wants Nandini to rethink getting married to him

As Nandini walks out and realises how much she loves Samar, she spots the latter in the street and hugs him tightly. Samar then asks her to give it a second thought and mentions that this could happen in the future. On the other hand, Bapuji wonders why Anu made Kavya join her team and worry how will Kavya and Vanraj work together in the same office.

Bapuji then calms her down and says that Anu must've made this decision after giving it a good thought. They both then see Vanraj and Kavya entering the house furiously. As they both go to their room, Kavya recalls the time when Vanraj gave her divorce.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj announces that he wants to set up the project in Mumbai, to which Malvika agrees. Anu gets shocked on hearing this as she speculated that Vanraj wants to spend more time alone with Malvika. She asks them to set up the project in the city itself and go to Mumbai later on, to which Anuj expresses his agreement. This annoys Malvika and she yells at Anuj asking why everything that Anu says is right.

Image: A Still from Anupama