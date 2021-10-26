Anupama 26 October 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Warns Anu Not To Go With Anuj But She Does

Anupama 26 October 2021 episode begins with Anu entering the house while Vanraj shouting at her and telling her that she finally showed her true colours. He further says that it was all her plan to first give the job to Kavya and then fire her on the very first day. As Anu keeps listening to everything Vanraj says, the latter asks whether his words are hurting her. Anu then removes the cotton buds from her ears and says that she is tired of listening to the same things over and over again and then advises him to use a voice note for further interaction. Anu then walks away but Vanraj holds her hand tightly to stop her. Anu then pushes him back and warns him not to touch her again.

Anupama 26 October 2021 Written Update

Anu then informs everyone that she will be going for a business meeting with Anuj outside the city and will leave with him in front of everyone with respect. She further takes a dig at Vanraj and says that she will not hide and go with Anuj. She then asks Vanraj to send the voice note if he has a problem with her going with Anuj. Bapuji then says that the idea of a voice note is brilliant as even he is annoyed with the daily drama. Kavya then says that Anu is shameless while Vanraj yells at her for taking up the job in the first place. Later on, Bapuji talks to Anu and tells her that she should not get used to the drama and accept that it is a part of her life. Anu then prays to God to end the everyday drama in the house. The next morning, as Anu goes to the temple, she meets a girl named Akshara. They both then pray for their families and later bond with each other. Anu then asks Akshara if she is an artist to which she says that she plays the guitar. Anu then reveals that she is a dancer and they both get thrilled about performing together someday.

Vanraj tries to stop Anu from going with Anuj

As Anuj arrives outside Anu's house, Vanraj sees him and walks towards him. Anu then walks out and sees Vanraj holding the main gate to not let her come out. He then warns her that if she goes out of the house, she will not be able to enter it again. Anu then climbs the wall and sits in Anuj's car while Vanraj and other neighbours stare at her. Baa, while watching everything, decides that she will have to do something about Anu. Meanwhile, Anu and Anuj visit a temple first where Anu asks him why didn't he get married. Anuj then asks her whether he should answer the question or not. Anu says that he should.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Anuj asks Anu why she is not thinking about remarrying to which Anu gets stunned. Later on, as Bapuji and others wait for Anu at home, she and Anuj meet with an accident.

Image: Anupamaa Poster