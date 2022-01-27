Anupama 27 January 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Plans To Visit Mumbai With Malvika

Anupama 27 January 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj working together in the office in the evening. Anu then takes a nap on the couch while Anuj gazes at him lovingly and even covers her with his blazer. As Anuj sleeps after a while, Anu wakes up and realises that Anuj covered her with his blazer. She then covers him with the same blazer and goes back to sleep. They both talk to each other in sleep while complaining about the other person snoring.

Anupama 27 January 2022 Written Update

As they both sleep, Malvika arrives and wakes them up by singing a song loudly. She then asks Anu to cook her some breakfast in the cafeteria to which Anuj suggests having some tea as well. On the other hand, at the Shah house, Vanraj gets ready for office and asks Toshu if he is coming along to which the latter states that he has to visit the site with the architect. Vanraj and Kavya then leave while Baa and Kinjal ask Toshu to accompany the two so that they do not fight with each other. Toshu then states that he has to visit the site and adds that Anu will handle Vanraj and Kavya in the office.

Malvika asks Anu and Anuj not to interfere in her and Vanraj's business

As Vanraj reaches the office, he sees Anu, Anuj, and Malvika having breakfast together. They offer him breakfast but he denies it, however, Anu realises that he didn't have breakfast and offers him some. Vanraj then proposes the idea of launching their project in Mumbai to which Anu suggests that they can do it later on. Even Anuj states that Anu is right. Malvika loses her calm and tells them that it is their business and they will take the decision by themselves. They both then leave the room while Anu and Anuj think that Vanraj's decision to launch the project in Mumbai is not professional but personal. Later on. Vanraj tries to gain Malvika's sympathy by telling her how everyone is forcing him to mend things with Kavya when he doesn't want to. He then reveals how Kavya did so many evil things and even hurt his entire family a couple of times.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj lashes out at Anu for letting Kavya join her team and even questions her about how the two of them became friends all of a sudden.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa