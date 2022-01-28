Anupama 28 January 2022 Written Update: Anu Takes A Stand For Kavya Against Vanraj

Anupama 28 January 2022 episode begins with Anu and Kavya running into Vanraj while the latter says that he will soon turn around things the way he wants. As he walks away, Kavya confesses to Anu that she joined the office because she wants to be with Vanraj to which Anu says that she is not their babysitter and is only helping her as much as she can. She then offers to drop her home and reveals that even she wants to meet everyone. At home, Samar and Nandini talk to each other and patch things up between them. They also promise not to fight and then hug each other.

Anupama 28 January 2022 Written Update

As Anu walks out of the office, she meets Anuj and informs him that she is going to meet Baa and Bapuji to which he eagerly asks when will she come back. Anu then teases him by saying that she will come the next day to which he gets anxious and urges her to come back soon. She then assures him that she will be back in a couple of hours. Anuj then gives her his car to drive home as there's a strike of public transport. As Anu drives home with Kavya, the latter says that she is lucky to have so much in life after she struggled in the past. Anu then advises her to concentrate on her present rather than thinking about the past.

Anuj fears losing Anu

On the other hand, Anuj expresses his fear of losing Anu to which Malvika asks him to calm down. Later on, as Anu and Kavya reach home, Vanraj waits for them sitting on a chair. He then taunts them and expresses how much suffocated he feels around them. Anu then reminds him of how he treated her the same way in the past and it is unusual for her to listen to his rant. Vanraj then warns her that he can do anything for success now. Even Baa and Bapuji try to calm down Vanraj but he doesn't listen. Kavya then lashes out at him and asks him to speak to her rather than blaming Anu. Later on, Anu tells Baa and Bapuji that in order to have peace in their lives, Vanraj and Kavya need to stay together. Meanwhile, Kinjal urges Toshu to help Anu in office to keep Vanraj and Kavya in control.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Malvika tells Anuj that if Vanraj feels uncomfortable in the office, she will get a new office for them. This leaves Anuj worried.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa