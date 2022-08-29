Anupama 29 August 2022 Written Update: Little Anu Invites Shah Family For Ganesh Chaturthi

Anupama 29 August 2022 episode begins with Anuj asking Anu whether she is planning their trip to the farmhouse to which she says that they will visit for sure when he gets better. Lil Anu and Gk then arrive with all the decorative items for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which leaves Anu and Anuj surprised. Anu then tells everyone that Anuj will make the idol the way he did last year to which Anuj gets shocked worrying about his hand.

Lil Anu then says that she will decorate the house because she used to handle decorations at the orphanage. GK says that he will prepare sweets. As Lil Anu expresses her wish to celebrate the festival with the entire family, Anuj tells her to invite everyone. He then narrates the story of Lord Ganesh and Kartikeya after which Lil Anu takes a round around Anuj and Anu depicting that they both are her world.

Vanraj agrees to visit the Kapadia on Ganesh Chaturthi

Meanwhile, Toshu and Kinjal return from the clinic and inform everyone that the latter is fine. They all then receive a bouquet of flowers along with a note from Lil Anu. As Vanraj reads it, he informs everyone that Lil Anu has invited them for Ganesh Chaturthi. While Baa suggests not going to the Kapadia house, Vanraj decides to go. On the other hand, Barkha, Ankush and Adhik offer to help in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration but Anuj loses his calm. Anu then urges them to go away. Adhik then talks to Pakhi and the latter informs him about their visit to the Kapadia house for Ganesh Chaturthi. Barkha then arrives and tells Pakhi that she wants her family to forgive them. She further tells her not to get angry with Adhik because of their behaviour.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu and Anuj celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as the Shah family arrives. Amid the puja, Kinjal gets labour pain while Samar, Vanraj and Anu rush to the hospital.

