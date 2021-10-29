Anupama 29 October 2021 Written Update: Anu Leaves The Shah House Forever

Anupama 29 October 2021 episode begins with Anu returning to the house the next morning. As she enters the house, she sees Vanraj sitting on a chair waiting for her. She then recalls an incident when she saw him sitting the same way when she came home late. Nandini then asks her how was the site to which Vanraj intervenes and tells her to ask how was her night. Anu then shouts Vanraj's name to stop him but Baa interrupts and supports Vanraj. Baa then tells her to answer Vanraj's question to which Anu says that she is tired of giving explanations to everyone.

As Vanraj begins to insult Anu and forces her to give an explanation, Pakhi shouts at him telling her not to say anything to her mother. Vanraj then shouts at Pakhi in return while Samar and Nandini also side with Anu. As Vanraj tells all of them not to interrupt, he and Baa accuse her of spending the night with Anuj. Vanraj then tells her that he called at 3 am in the morning but ta boy told him that she and Anuj were resting together in the bedroom. Anu then screams at him for accusing her while Samar shouts telling that he cannot accuse his mother. Toshu then interrupts Samar and says that it is obvious Anu and Anuj spent the night together. Anu then explains that she was with Anuj in the bedroom because he was suffering from fever and she was taking care of him. As Samar and Toshu get into a heated argument, Kavya tells Vanraj to control them. Vanraj then says that how can he control Samar and Toshu when Anu herself could not control last night.

Vanraj then points a finger at Anu's character while Baa sides with him. Anu then tries to explain what happened last night while they do not listen to her. Anu further cries and tells them not to make any derogatory comments about her in front of her kids but Vanraj still continues. While Vanraj and Baa accuse Anu of crossing her line with Anuj, Anu reminds that Vanraj and Kavya crossed their line long ago in front of her so they should not comment on her character. Toshu then intervenes but Anu tells him to shut up and warns him that if she raises her hand on him, he will fall directly into the penthouse. On the other hand, Anuj worries about Anu and tells GK that she will have to face another drama today. Anu then announces that she will be leaving the house to which Kavya taunts her and asks if she should call Anuj to pick her up. Anu then makes her recall the night Vanraj chated on her with Kavya. Anu further says that she will take away the most expensive thing from the house and that is her self-respect.

As Anu leaves the house, Bapuji escorts her to the gate while Vanraj, Baa and others stand in shock.

