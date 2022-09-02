Anupama 2nd September 2022 Written Update: Toshu Meets His Baby Daughter

Anupama 2 September 2022 episode begins with Anuj making a video call to Anu and asking her if everything is fine to which she informs him that everything is good. He then asks when is she returning while Anu gets shocked why is he asking this. Anuj then reveals that he doesn't like himself without Anu and adds that he is better off with her. He then reveals that he even lashed out at little Anu to which Anu consoles him saying that a father can shout at their kids.

Anupama 2 September 2022 Written Update

Anu calms him down and adds that it is okay because he has become a father for the first time. Anu then asks him to go talk to little Anu. Anuj then calls GK to help take him to little Anu while Ankush offers to help in GK’s absence. He then meets little Anu and they both apologise to each other. Later on, Baa fights with the doctor saying that she doesn't know what is right for Kinjal and her baby while the doctor argues with her.

Rakhi taunts Toshu for not being there with Kinjal

Everyone then surprises Kinjal by revealing that Toshu is back. Toshu meets Kinjal and the baby and gets emotional. As he takes the baby in his arms, she begs to cry to which he gets worried. As Rakhi takes the baby from him, she stops crying. While Toshu wonders why did the baby cry in his arms, Rakhi taunts her by saying that the baby understood his intention. On hearing this, everyone gets shocked. Later on, Toshu and Kinjal spend time with each other while Rakhi tells everyone that she will be taking Kinjal home to which Vanraj says that it will be Kinjal’s decision. Anu then asks Rakhi to reveal why is she taunting Toshu to which she hesitates to speak.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Rakhi lashes out at Toshu and asks him what was he doing with a girl in a hotel room. Anu overhears their conversation and gets shocked.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa