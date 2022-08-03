Anupama 3 August 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Vents Out His Anger On Shah Family

Anupama 3 August 2022 episode begins with Kavya hugging Anu while she leaves the house forever. Kavya then tells Anu that she will be there for her anytime she needs a friend to which Anu expresses her gratitude. Bapuji then arrives and gets emotional seeing Anu leave. He showers blessings on her and hopes that she lives happily. Anuj, Anu and Lil Anu then walk towards their car and leave.

Anupama 3 August 2022 Written Update

As they all reach home, Anu urges them to leave her in the car for some time to which Lil Anu gives her a bottle of water. She recalls Vanraj, Pakhi, Toshu and Baa’s words and breaks down in tears. On the other hand, as Ankush tells Barkha that Anuj has an announcement to make, she gets restless. Anuj hears her conversation and reveals that he does have an announcement to make. Anuj then asks Sara to make coffee for him and then goes to his room.

Bapuji curses everyone who insulted Anu

Bapuji then vents out his anger on Vanraj, Toshu, Pakhi and Baa and tells them that they will never be able to stay happy after hurting Anu. He even taunts him to kick him out of the house the way he did with Anu. Bapuji then prays to God to take his life to which Kavya asks him to calm down. Meanwhile, Anu tries to cheer herself up and spends quality time with Lil Anu and Anuj. On the other hand, Bapuji accuses Vanraj of not telling Pakhi to stop when she was insulting Anu and asks whether he will sit mum when his parents were being insulted.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Pakhi regrets insulting Anu and asks Vanraj why didn't he stop or hit him when she ordered Anu to leave the house. He then asks her not to do anything and just stop going to Anu’s place. On the other hand, Anu asserts that she will never visit the Shah house ever again.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa