Anupama 3 February 2022 Written Update: Malvika Breaks Her Partnership With Vanraj

Anupama 3 February 2022 episode begins with Anu trying to calm Anuj down while the latter asks her not to stop him as he is very angry. Anu then says that she knows he is not angry but just worried about his sister to which he says that can not let Vanraj get closer to Malvika. He further tells her that he will handle Vanraj to which Anu says that she will talk to him first.

On the other hand, Malvika lies down on her bed and recalls Anuj's words about ending her partnership with Vanraj.

Anupama 3 February 2022 Written Update

Anu then visits the Shah house and meets Vanraj. She accuses him of playing with Malvika's emotions and urges him to have some shame as he is a father of three kids, and is already married. Vanraj then clarifies that he is not interested to have an affair with Malvika and only wants to establish his business. As they both argue with each other, Malvika arrives and apologises to Vanraj while stating that she is ending their business partnership. He then asks the reason behind the decision to which she reveals that Anuj wants her to do it. Vanraj then tries to manipulate Malvika by saying that Anu planned to end the partnership through Anuj which leaves Malvika in shock.

Vanraj influences Malvika

Vanraj then says that Anu and Kavya are troubling him. Meanwhile, Baa and Bapuji listen to their conversation from a distance. Bapuji tells Baa that Vanraj is clearly wrong and if he corrects himself then all the problems will eventually vanish from their lives. Anuj then arrives and hands over a blank cheque to Vanraj as compensation for ending the partnership to which the latter laughs at him. Vanraj then instigates Malvika and reminds her of how her adopted brother Anuj killed her parents. This leaves Anu and Anuj in shock.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj asks Malvika whether Anuj would break his partnership with Anu if she asked him to while Malvika thinks over it. Malvika then asks Anuj the same which leaves the latter worried.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa