Anupama 30 August 2022 Written Update: Kinjal Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Anupama 30 August 2022 episode begins with the Shah family entering the Kapdia house and running into Barkha and Ankush. They all then meet Anu and Anuj after which they decide to begin the puja. Toshu then gets a call from a girl named Sanjana. He then tells everyone that he needs to visit Mumbai for an interview to which Kinjal gets stressed. As Toshu leaves, the others begin the puja.

Anupama 30 August 2022 Written Update

As the puja begins, Kinjal starts feeling uneasy and cries as she experiences labour pain. Everyone gets panicked while Kinjal urges Anu to stay beside her. Anuj makes effort to help Kinjal but feels helpless in a wheelchair. He then tells Anu to take Kinjal to the hospital. Lil Anu, on the other hand, asks GK about Kinjal to which he tells her that a baby will be born soon. Meanwhile, Vanraj, Anu, and Samar take Kinjal to the hospital while Anuj prays to God to take care of Kinjal.

Kinjal gets blessed with a girl

At the hospital, Vanraj gets restless while baa calms him down. They even call Rakhi Dave and ask her to reach the hospital. As Anu goes inside with Kinjal, she learns that the doctor will perform a C-section. While Baa opposes the decision, Vanraj asks Anu to take the call. She then decides to go ahead with the doctor’s decision. Soon after that, they learn that Kinjal has been blessed with a baby girl, and they all get delighted.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu takes the baby girl in her arms and gazes at her with love. As Anu and Vanraj make a video call to Anuj to inform him about the baby girl, Anuj gets uneasy seeing Vanraj’s hand on Anu’s shoulder.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa