Anupama 30 October 2021 Written Update: Anu And Samar Leave The House Together

Anupama 30 October 2021 episode begins with Anu praying to God that the family stays well and adds that she still has doubt about that because they do not respect women. As Anu decides to leave, Mamaji requests her not to leave the house but Bapuji suddenly arrives and tells Mamaji to not stop Anu. He then says that he heard almost everything that Baa, Vanraj and Kavya said and adds that he knows what they would have said when he was not there.

Anupama 30 October 2021 Written Update

Bapuji then supports Anu and tells her that leaving the house is the right decision for her and adds that it is best that she should not stay in the house anymore. Baa then interrupts Bapuji and says that he doesn't have any idea what is happening to which Bapuji shuts her down and tells her that he does not even want to know anything. He then tells Anu that she needs to show Baa, Vanraj and Kavya their true place. Bapuji then apologises to Anu for stopping her earlier to which she asks him not to do so. Samar then says that this house does not deserve Anu and it is best for her to leave. As Bapuji calls Samar, he immediately says that he will be accompanying Anu even if he didn't ask him. Mamaji then says that Anu deserves a good life while Bapuji advises her not to tolerate anything wrong from anyone. Later, Samar, Nandini, Pakhi, Mamaji and Bapuji encourage Anu to move on in life while the others stand stunned.

Anuj is shocked to learn of Anu's exit from the house

Anu further says that the house has given her love and pain both and now that pain will give her strength in life. She then wishes herself and all the family members good luck. Anu and Samar then go to their rooms and pack their bags while Kavya feels delighted to see Anu leaving. While packing, Anu recalls the memorable moments she spent in the Shah house and cries. Meanwhile, Samar packs his bag and they both come out of their rooms. Anu then touches Mamaji, Baa and Bapuji's feet while Pakhi, Nandini and Samar hug Anu and cry together. As Anu and Samar walk out of the house, Bapuji breaks down in tears. Anu then asks Samar to leave her alone for some time while the latter asks her to take care. Meanwhile, Anuj calls Samar to know whether everything was fine at home but learns that Anu has left the house forever. On the other hand, Baa and Vanraj feel shocked that Anu actually left the house while Kavya yells at them and tells them to stop cribbing.

Anupama next episode spoiler

The upcoming episode will depict Anu and Samar going to Anu's mother's house and staying together. Anu's mother then appreciates her for what she did and they all have a happy time together. On the other hand, Vanraj removes Anu's nameplate from the house and tells everyone that nobody will take her name in this house.

Image: Anupamaa Poster