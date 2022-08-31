Anupama 31 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj Feels Jealous Due To Vanraj & Anu's Closeness

Anupama 31 August 2022 episode begins with Anu asking Samar about Toshu’s whereabouts. Samar tells her that his phone is not reachable. On the other hand, Baa gets thrilled at learning that she became a great-grandmother and tells Vanraj to distribute money to the nurses. Anu then calls Anuj to inform him that Kinjal has been blessed with a baby girl to which little Anu gets excited and expresses her gratitude to God. She then urges Anu to let her see the baby to which she assures her that she will share pictures soon.

Anupama 31 August 2022 Written Update

As Anu comes out of the room, Pakhi, Vanraj and others ask her how the baby girl looked to which she says that she looks like a fairy. Baa asks whether the baby looks like her while Bapuji jokes that this should not happen. The doctor then arrives and informs them about Kinjal’s health and adds that Anu was a huge support to her throughout because Kinjal was very scared. On hearing this, Vanraj and Baa thank Anu while the latter asks them not to thank her because she is the grandmother of the baby.

Shah family meets Kinjal

Vanraj and Anu then see the baby from a distance and get emotional. Anu then makes a video call to Anuj giving them a glimpse of the baby. As Vanraj accidentally puts his hand on Anu’s shoulder, Anuj sees that and feels jealous. Later on, the family members meet Kinjal and thank her for their happiness. Kinjal then asks about Toshu but Samar says that he is not reachable. Anu then consoles her and informs her that Rakhi will be there soon. The nurse then arrives with the baby and everyone gets emotional seeing her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Rakhi Dave arrives and gets emotional as she sees the baby girl. She asks about Toshu and adds whether Anu knows about him.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa