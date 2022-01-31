Anupama 31 January 2022 Written Update: Anuj Learns About Malvika's Fondness For Vanraj 

Anupama 31 January 2022 episode begins with Malika arriving at the Shah house while screaming Vanraj's name and accidentally runs into Kinjal and breaks the ups. She then apologises to her and meets the family Baa asks her why is she in a hurry to which she reveals that she is ready to launch their project in Mumbai. This delights Vanraj while the rest of the family members stand in shock. Vanraj then asks Malvika whether she asked Anuj about it to which she assures him that it is their project so they will be the ones making decisions for it.

Kavya then arrives and walks past Vanraj to which the latter complains how she has started ignoring him after she got a job. Later on, Vanraj reminds Malvika to take her medicines which leaves the latter smitten. This leaves Baa and Bapuji worried as they sense negative vibes. Baa asks Bapuji to talk to Anu but he tells her that she needs to speak to Vanraj. On the other hand, as Anu meets Anuj and they talk about how Malika is in a bad company so they decide to do something about it before it is too late. They both then run into Vanraj and Anuj warns him that he cannot tolerate people hurting his loved ones. After a while, Anu and Malvika enjoy street food together where the latter confesses her fondness for Vanraj in front of Anu. Anu gets shocked to hear this and tries to tell Malvika about how Vanraj treated her over the past 26 years but she doesn't listen to her.

Malvika tells Anu that she feels different around Vanraj and expresses how much she has started liking him. She then asks Anu to promise that she will not tell this to Anuj while they do not realise that Anuj is listening to their conversation. As Anuj walks away, he breaks glass bottles while expressing his fury. Anuj then asks Anu if she would have told him about Malvika's confession to which she says that she isn't sure.

As Malvika and Vanraj get ready to go to Mumbai, Malvika tells him that she wants Anu and Anuj around her and cannot relocate to Mumbai.

