Anupama 4 August 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Stops Pakhi From Apologising To Anu

Anupama 4 August 2022 episode begins with Kinjal telling Pakhi that she understood Anu in a jiffy but she and Toshu couldn't understand their own mother. Kavya and Kinjal then slam Toshu and Pakhi for disrespecting Anu and kicking her out of the house. Kinjal then says that they will soon realise their mistake but will not find Anu by their side. Kavya then asks Kinjal not to get hyper and go to her room to which she says she is fine.

Anupama 4 August 2022 Written Update

As Pakhi walks away listening to their words, they taunt her for escaping from the truth all the time. After she leaves, even Vanraj walks away but Kavya tells him to stop stating that she is not done talking. On the other hand, Anu and Anuj spend quality time with Lil Anu while Pakhi cries in her room. Kavya then confronts Vanraj and says that she always wanted to be like Anu but she is glad that she is not like her. She mentions that she is now aware that the family can never value Anu.

Kavya warns Baa not to taunt her

Kavya then states that she will no longer entertain anyone in the house even when she loves all of them a lot. She even warns baa not to taunt her anymore otherwise she would throw ten more taunts at her. On hearing this, Kinjal feels glad. Meanwhile, Pakhi dreams of Anu by her side. On the other hand, Anuj tells Anu not to visit the Shah house to which she says that she doesn't want to go anywhere which makes him or Lil Anu unhappy. Later on, as Vamnraj walks into Pakhi’s room, he finds her crying. She then says that she made a big mistake and wanted to apologise to Anu. Vanraj asks her not to do anything and just stop going to Anu’s house. This leaves Pakhi in shock. He thinks that if Pakhi will apologise to Anu, the Kapadia family will start visiting their house again.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu takes care of Anuj, who is paralysed while sitting in a wheelchair. She even recalls how her own family hurt and insulted her.

