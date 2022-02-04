Anupama 4 February 2022 Written Update: Anu Leaves The Kapadia House

Anupama 4 February 2022 episode begins with Vanraj telling Malvika why is she the one doing everything for Anuj's happiness while the latter did not do anything for her. As he further tries to manipulate Malvika, Anuj warns him not to comment on their relationship. Vanraj further instigates Malvika and asks her what has her brother done for her except ruin her life to which Malvika takes a stand for Anuj and says that her brother means everything to her. Vanraj then asks if she thinks so then can she ask Anuj to break his partnership with Anu and see whether he does it or not.

Anupama 4 February 2022 Written Update

Malvika silently listens to what Vanraj says while Anuj and Anu shockingly look at Vanraj trying to manipulate Malvika against them. Anu then lashes out at Vanraj for behaving like a kid to which he yells at her for destroying his life because he left her and even accuses her of taking revenge for the same. Vanraj then turns to Malvika and continues instigating her. He then walks inside the house. Anuj and Anu then thank Malviak for not getting influenced by Vanraj's words while Malvika thinks that Vanraj is right. She then asks whether Anuj will end his partnership if she says so and even recalls the time when Anuj accused Akshay and asked her to marry someone else.

Baa sides with Vanraj

On the other hand, Baa takes Vanraj's side while Bapuji says that Vanraj is completely wrong. Even Toshu sides with Vanraj while Samar asks Baa whether anyone else in the world supports Vanraj except three people. Meanwhile, Vanraj waits for Malvika to react to his manipulation. Kavya then arrives and shower flower petals on him for playing a good game. On the other hand, as Anuj recalls the good times spent with his sister, Anu arrives with his bag packed and says that it is time for her to leave the house but not his life. Vanraj then gets a voice note from Malvika in which she apologises to him while Vanraj replies sweetly.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Later on, as Anu leaves the house, Anuj asks her whether she will support him in his next plan to which she says that she will always support him. On the other hand, as Vanraj is about to leave for office, Bapuji tells him not to go but he goes anyway. He then asks Malvika whether she spoke to Anuj to which she says that something shocking has happened.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa