Anupama 4 June 2022 Written Update: Anu Meets Anuj's Family Members

Anupama 4 June 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj returning home and meeting the latter's sister-in-law, Barkha. While Anuj greets her, Anu gets surprised and looks at them in awe. Anuj introduces Anu to Barkha and as she bows down to take blessings from Barkha, the latter gets uncomfortable. Barkha then reveals that nothing like this happens in the US so she is not used to it. Anu then adds they everyone should be connected with their culture no matter where they are.

Anupama 4 June 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Baa scolds Kinjal and warns her not to go out of the house. Kinjal then insists on going out but Baa strictly tells her to stay inside. Toshu, Pakhi, and Samar then arrive and urge Baa to let Kinjal accompany them to the fest. Baa still doesn't allow her and adds that she will not be safe in the crowd. Toshu then asks Pakhi and Samar to carry on and adds that he will be staying at home with Kinjal. While everyone asks Toshu to attend the fest, Vanraj arrives and assures him that he will take care of Kinjal in his absence. he then gives some money to Toshu and asks them to have fun.

Anuj and Anu party with Ankush and Barkha

Anuj's brother, Ankush then arrives and leaves them surprised. Ankush then teases Anuj for losing six-pack abs to which he says that it happened because his wife cooks delicious food. Anuj and Anu then look at the empty family photo frame and get emotional. Anu then says that she became a wife but now she finally became a daughter-in-law as well. On the other hand, as Pakhi, Toshu, and Samar arrive at the fest, they dance together. While Toshu and Samar leave Pakhi alone for a while, a boy captures Pakhi's ance in her phone. Another boy is then seen teasing her while asking her to dance with him. The boy making her video then intervenes and warns the other guy to stay away. Pakhi gets shocked seeing the same and thanks to the boy for helping her. Meanwhile, Samar runs into a girl and gets amazed by her. On the other hand, Anu and Anuj mop the floor and remove Champagne stains while Ankush and Barkha stand in shock. As Barkha reveals she has cooked food fr everyone, she tells Ankush to learn something from Anuj and Anu's relationship.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Ankush and Barkha talk about designing the new house, Anuj says they will need to take permission from Anu because she is the house owner. This leaves them in shock. On the other hand, Toshu hits the guy flirting with Pakhi while the latter reveals that he was trying to help. Later on, Pakhi shares a romantic eye-ock with the same guy while heading home.

