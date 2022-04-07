Anupama 7 April 2022 Written Update: Kavya Seeks Rakhi's Help After Losing Her Job

Anupama 7 April 2022 episode begins with Toshu sitting alone while recalling his fight with his friend. Anu then arrives and asks whether he is doing fine to which he asks her what is she doing in her room because he knows that she hates him. She then replies that a mother cannot hate her kids and adds that she does feel bad for him losing the job because of Vanraj and Malvika's conflict. She then offers turmeric milk to him but he taunts her by saying that she should put turmeric in her hands and get married. On the other hand, Malvika tells Anuj that she fired Vanraj, Toshu and Kavya from her company.

Anupama 7 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Kavya breaks down in tears thinking about her future in a house where everyone is unemployed. Rakhi then calls her to inform her that she left her diamond ring at home by mistake but get shocked to see Kavya crying. Kavya then reveals that Malvika has fired them from their jobs. Meanwhile, as Kinjal returns to the house, Toshu lashes out at her for having fun with everyone when her husband just lost his job. They both then get into a heated argument when Toshu unintentionally pushes Kinjal and she falls on the bed.

Malvika urges Anuj to handle Kapadia Empire again

As Toshu apologises to Kinjal, she tells him to change before it gets late. The next morning, while everyone ignores Anu, she greets Bapuji and tells Pakhi and Samar that their burgers are kept in the kitchen. She then receives a good morning message from Anuj. On the other hand, Malvika tells Anuj to return to the business as the Kapadia Empire belongs to him. He then reveals that he has promised Anu to prove himself and adds that he will still give her offer another thought in the future. Kinjal then suddenly sees Toshu begging for help from Rakhi and worries about how Rakhi will take advantage of it. Bapuji then informs everyone that Malvika has asked everyone to meet her in the evening for the wedding preparations. On hearing this, Vanrakj gets shocked.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Rakh manipulates Kavya and offers a job to her while suggesting to her that she should divorce Vanraj.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa