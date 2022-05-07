Anupama 7 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj-Anupama's Sangeet & Mehendi Functions Begin

Anupama 7 May 2022 episode begins with GK trying to hide Hasmukh’s medical reports, where he is seen hiding the reports in the cupboard. Further, he is also seen saying that no one should find the reports at any cost. On the other hand, Devika and Malvika enter the frame and are seen discussing Vanraj.

Malvika then tells Devika that she has brought gifts for Shah family, and both of them come and take out the boxes from the cupboard. By chance, the report also comes out and falls inside a bag.

The Shahs get ready for Anupama's Sangeet and Mehendi

The Shah family gets ready as per the purple theme for Anupama’s Mehendi and sangeet ceremony. The family members gather in the living room where the whole venue is decorated beautifully. Kavya then says she will also apply the Mehendi and asks Rakhi if she will put Mehendi or not. Rakhi then responds and says that she is there just to enjoy and have a good time. Moreover, Pakhi is also seen complimenting Kanta, to which Kanta responds and says that after all, she is the bride’s mother.

On the other hand, GK asks Hasmuk if he had his medicines. Hasmuk then enquires about the reports and asks GK if the reports are successfully hidden or not.

Vanraj looks for a chance to talk to Anuj

Vanraj comes down and looks for Anuj to talk to him, but he does not get a chance to do so. On the other hand, Anuj and Anupama get smitten seeing each other dressed up beautifully. The Shahs complement the soon-to-be couple. As the function begins, Hasmukh and GK tell Anuj and Anupama that Samar, Paritosh, and Pakhi prepared the Mehendi with their own hands, to which Anupama gets emotional.

Leela is about to see Hasmukh's reports

Meanwhile, Leela is just about to see Hasmukh's reports as she looks for the gifts in the bag, but they fall on the floor. As she is about to see the reports, Rakhi interrupts and taunts Leela for attending the functions which makes Leela leave the ceremony. Back at the function, Anupama goes to Kavya and thanks to her for happily attending the ceremonies.

On the other hand, GK gifts Anupama Anuj's mother's traditional bangles, seeing which, Anupama gets emotional. Later, singer Mika makes an entry at the Shah house to promote his upcoming show ‘Savyamvar Mika Di Voti’.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Singer Mika Singh sings and dances at Anuj and Anupama's sangeet ceremony. On the other hand, Vanraj drives Anuj to an isolated place and tells him to listen to him carefully.

Image: Anupamaa Poster