Anupama 8 April 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Manipulates Kavya To File A Divorce

Anupama 8 April 2022 episode begins with Anu receiving a gajra packed in a box from Anuj and getting happy while putting them in her hair. In return, she makes tea for Anuj and sends it to his place. On the other hand, Baa asks Kavya to get up and do the household work but she asks her to leave her alone. She then receives a text from Rakhi who asks her to meet her.

Meanwhile, as Anu reaches the academy, she sees Vanraj devastated after losing his job. She hopes that he soon understands that one needs to pay for their sins in the same life.

As Kavya and Rakhi talk to each other, Kavya tells her that Vanraj has nothing but his ego and Bapuji's house. Rakhi then offers her a job but with a condition. Meanwhile, Anuj reaches Anu's place to discuss wedding plans and wonders whether everyone already left. He then meets Anu in the house and offers help to her before everyone arrives. She then asks him to leave before everyone arrives. On the other hand, Rakhi tells Kavya that the expenses of the Shah family are much more than their income so she should think about getting a job first and then getting separated from Vanraj.

As Anu and Anuj spend quality time together, the latter asks her whether any drama was created in the house after Malvika fired everyone. He also says that whatever she did was right to which Anu agrees and adds that she still feels bad for Vanraj. She then mentions that she will never be able to break her ties with the Shah family even if she tries her best. She says that she is emotionally attached to them to which Anuj supports her.

Baa talks to Bapuji and accuses him of only thinking about Anu's wedding and not Vanraj. She then says that she wants to talk to Malvika on Vanraj's behalf and get his job back. On the other hand, Malvika tells Anu that Anu is convincing her to take Vanraj back to her company when Anuj intervenes.

