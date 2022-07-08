Anupama 8 July 2022 Written Update: Anu Catches Adhik And Pakhi On A Date

Anupama 8 July 2022 episode begins with Anuj lauding Anu for her conversation with Adhik and telling her that she did it the right way. Anu then says that she will soon talk to Pakhi as well. They both worry about Vanraj’s reaction. On the other hand, as Pakhi goes to the bathroom and talks to Adhik, the latter tells her that no matter what, she should listen to her heart. Meanwhile, Baa tries to overhear what Pakhi is doing in the bathroom.

Anupama 8 July 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Anu helps Anu in removing her jewellery. The next morning, Anuj cheers up Anu by dancing for her. He then tells Anu that he spoke to Kinjal and adds that she is absolutely fine. Anu then informs him that Pakhi is getting ready for college. At Shah house, Pakhi tells everyone that she leaving for college to which Vanraj says that he will drop her off and will even pick her up as well. Kavya then takes Vanraj aside and tells him not to behave that way with Pakhi. He then lashes out at her and tells her not to interfere.

Anu spots Adhik and Pakhi together

Meanwhile, Anu prepares lunch for Anuj and Ankush and writes a special note for Anuj. Barkha then arrives and expresses her wish to open a boutique to which Anu encourages her to do so. She then asks for investment to which Anu tells her to prepare a proposal for the same and get it approved by her, Anuj and Ankush. As Anu leaves, Adhik talks to Barkha and tells her about his plan with Pakhi. Later on, as Vanraj drops Pakhi to college, she sneaks out and meets Adhik. As they both have a chat together, Anu spots them together and gets shocked. As they both head to a cafe and talk to each other while holding hands, Anu comes inside and catches them.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu meets Adhik and Pakhi in the cafe, she tells them that she made a mistake trusting kids. As they all head out, Vanraj arrives and lashes out at Anu for encouraging Pakhi and Adhik’s relationship. On the other hand, as Anuj gets shocking news on the phone, he looks at Ankush.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa