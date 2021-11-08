Anupama 8 November 2021 Written Update: Toshu Crosses The Line With Anu

Anupama 8 November 2021 episode begins with Vanraj lashing out at Dolly while the latter walks out of the Shah house angrily. The moment she walks out, Vanraj realises his mistake and runs outside to stop her. He then regrets how he misbehaved with his sister and how he took away her side of the property. Vanraj further yells at Kavya and Baa and blames them for the situation.

Anupama 8 November 2021 Written Update

On the other hand, Toshu angrily goes to Anu's new house after he learns that Kinjal and other family members are celebrating Diwali together. Meanwhile, at Anu's new home, everyone enjoys together while playing dumb charades while Anu asks Bapuji and others to return home. She further urges him to spend some time at home as it is not suitable for them to leave Baa at home on a festival. Bapuji resists at first but agrees to go home while Kinjal stays back for a while to help Anu clean up. On the other hand, Vanraj regrets misbehaving with Dolly and making her sign the property papers while Kavya tightly holds the papers. Baa then blames Anu for the chaos and Vanraj and Dolly's fight. Later on, Toshu reaches Anu's new home and stands outside trying to hear their conversation.

Anuj gives a warning to Toshu

As Bapuji is ready to leave, Anu gives him some sweets she made for Baa. As the others leave the house, Anuj asks Anu to complete the work for their meeting. Toshu then comes inside and lashes out at Anu for deteriorating their image in society. Anu, Anuj and Kinjal are stunned by Toshu's words while the latter continues to insult Anu. He even blames Anu for having an affair with Anuj while the latter shouts at him and warns him not to cross his line. Anuj further threatens Toshu not to cross his line with Anu otherwise he will not spare him. Toshu then points a finger at their relationship again to which Kinjal shuts him up. On the other hand, as Samar and Nandini sit together at the dance academy, the former expresses his desire for Anu to have someone special in her life. Nandini agrees with him but tells him not to talk to Anu about it as she wants to live alone.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj walks to the Shah house to meet the family, he gets into a heated argument with Vanraj. Vanraj then instigates him to open up about his love for Anu to which Anuj shouts that he has loved her from the time they were in college. Anu hears the conversation from outside the house and is left stunned.

