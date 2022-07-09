Anupama 9 July 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Bans Pakhi From Going To College

Anupama 9 July 2022 episode begins with Vanraj arriving home after dropping Pakhi off and learning that she forgot her ID in the car. He then goes to the college again to give it to her. On the other hand, Anu sits with Adhik and Pakhi and orders coffee for them. She then makes Adhik recall his works about not meeting Pakhi alone. Meanwhile, as Barkha recalls Adhik’s words, Sara comes and reminds her of Adhik’s lifestyle in the US. she then tells her that Adhik needs to understand that the situation in India is not the same. She then warns Barkha to make Adhik stop what he doing otherwise she will tell this to Anu and Anuj.

Anupama 9 July 2022 Written Update

Barkha then worries about what will happen when Anu learns about Adhik’s plan. On the other hand, Anu tells Adhik that he forgot his promise to which he makes an excuse by telling her that he met Pakhi to make her understand that they cannot meet privately to which Anu says that they shouldn't think that they can fool their parents. She then asks what was he trying to make her understand while holding her hand to which Pakhi intervenes that friends can hold hands. Anu lashes out at her by saying that even slapping a spoilt kid is normal. Adhik then assures Anu that they will not meet alone ever again.

Vanraj learns that Pakhi bunked her class

As Vanraj reaches Pakhi’s college, he learns from her friend that she wasn't present in the class. He then spots Anu, Pakhi and Adhik in the cafe and lashes out at Anu for supporting them. Anu warns him not to create a scene to which he holds Pakhi’s hand to take her home. They all then reach home while everyone asks what was wrong. On the other hand, Kinjal feels uneasy. Vanraj then informs everyone about the cafe incident to which Baa shouts at her for supporting the kids. Meanwhile, Anuj gets a call and he looks at Ankush with a fishy look. While Vanraj and Toshu get furious, Anu tries to make them understand that anger will not solve anything. Vanraj stops her and informs everyone that Pakhi will not go to college anymore.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj learns shocking information, he holds Anu’s hand and asks her to promise that no matter what, she will never give her signing authority to anyone. A mirror then falls and breaks to which Anu screams Anuj’s name.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa