Anupama 9 May 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Takes Anuj Away Amidst Sangeet Ceremony

Anupama 9 May 2022 episode begins with Devika telling Anu that Anuj already told Mika Singh about her favourite song to which Mika announces that he will be beginning his performance with the same. Mika sings ‘Sawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag’ song while the entire Shah family dances together. Mika Singh then sings another song while dancing with Anu and Anuj. As Mika Singh plans to leave, he wishes the duo good luck for their future while the family wishes him good luck for his swayamvar.

Anupama 9 May 2022 Written Update

Mika Singh then sees Vanraj and asks who he is to which Rakhi Dave is about to introduce him as Anu's ex-husband but Bapuji intervenes and says that he is his son. While Kavya taunts Vanraj for not singing for her the way Mika Singh sang for Anu and Anu, Vanraj stares at her furiously. Toshu then asks Anu and Anuj to get ready for the Mehendi ceremony. As Anu and Anuj sit for the ceremony, the former reveals that she wrote the names of her entire family in her Mehendi. Even Anuj reveals how he too did the same. They all get delighted seeing the duo's Mehendi and dance together.

Shahs get worried as Vanraj takes Anuj for a conversation

Vanraj then stops Anuj from dancing and asks him to accompany him to have a serious conversation. when Anuj tries to avoid him, Vanraj warns him and says that he can talk inside the house but it might create chaos. Anuj then agrees to go with Vanraj and as Anu watches them leave, she gets worried. meanwhile, Vanraj drives the car rashly while Anuj keeps asking him to slow down.

On the other hand, as Anu informs everyone about Anuj and Vanraj, Kavya says that Vanraj cannot see anyone happy. Rakhi then taunts everyone to which Malvika loses her calm and gives her a befitting reply. Meanwhile, Vanraj warns Anuj to not dare snatch his kids away from him while Anuj warns him in return for his behaviour otherwise he will do the same. Later on, Rakhi finds Bapuji's medical report and gets shocked.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj tells Vanraj that he will soon be Anu's husband and if he fails to behave well with Anu, he will soon become a father to Pakhi, Samar and Toshu too.

