Last Updated:

'To the child in all of us' | 'Anupama' Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares Family Pic On Children's Day For The ‘child In Us'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama star Rupali Ganguly shared a family picture and wished her son and followers a happy Children's Day.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Anupama

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly 


Children's Day is not only for toddlers and teenagers but for everyone who has kept the kid inside them alive. On the occasion of Children's Day, several Bollywood and TV celebs wished their fans. Anupama star Rupali Ganguly also treated her followers with a family pic as she wished them a happy Children's Day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama star Rupali Ganguly shared a family picture featuring herself, her husband and son. Sharing the photo, the actor wished her five-year-old son Rudransh. In the caption, the actor mentioned how her son refuses to pose for pictures. She also wished her fans a happy Children's Day for the child in everyone and wrote, "To the boy who forever refuses to stand still for a picture but somehow we convince him to (his expression says it all!!!) Happy Children’s Day to my little Rudransh and to the child in all of us![sic]."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly often share photos with her son and husband via the picture-sharing platform. Last month, the actor shared a family photo of the three of them holding each other. In the photo, Rupali donned a yellow and white kaftan as she hugged her husband. Yet again the actor's son was seen uninterested in getting clicked as he had his eyes shut. Sharing the photo, Rupali wrote, "We literally have each other’s back! My world of strength, my world to always lean on, my world holding me strong." TV celeb Delnaz Irani pointed out Rudransh's expression and wrote, "Look at rudransh," with a laughing emoji.

READ | 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' reunion: Rupali Ganguly shares video, pics as cast reunites
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Details about Anupama

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly currently stars in the most popular TV show Anupama. The actor plays the titular role of Anupama, who restarts her life after her husband cheats on her and marry someone else. As she moves on in life, she comes across an old friend who stands by her side at every step. The show also has Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra, Tassnim Sheikh, Jaswir Kaur, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vijay play supporting roles. The show currently has the highest number of viewers.

READ | 'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly romances with Gaurav Khanna on 'Raatan Lambiyaa' song; Watch

(Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly )

READ | Rupali Ganguly shares BTS video, hints at new season of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'
READ | 'Anupama' fame Rupali Ganguly wishes fans a Happy Dhanteras; Reveals her true 'Dhan'
READ | Diwali fever is still on for 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anupama, Rupali Ganguly, Childrens Day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com