Children's Day is not only for toddlers and teenagers but for everyone who has kept the kid inside them alive. On the occasion of Children's Day, several Bollywood and TV celebs wished their fans. Anupama star Rupali Ganguly also treated her followers with a family pic as she wished them a happy Children's Day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama star Rupali Ganguly shared a family picture featuring herself, her husband and son. Sharing the photo, the actor wished her five-year-old son Rudransh. In the caption, the actor mentioned how her son refuses to pose for pictures. She also wished her fans a happy Children's Day for the child in everyone and wrote, "To the boy who forever refuses to stand still for a picture but somehow we convince him to (his expression says it all!!!) Happy Children’s Day to my little Rudransh and to the child in all of us![sic]."

Rupali Ganguly often share photos with her son and husband via the picture-sharing platform. Last month, the actor shared a family photo of the three of them holding each other. In the photo, Rupali donned a yellow and white kaftan as she hugged her husband. Yet again the actor's son was seen uninterested in getting clicked as he had his eyes shut. Sharing the photo, Rupali wrote, "We literally have each other’s back! My world of strength, my world to always lean on, my world holding me strong." TV celeb Delnaz Irani pointed out Rudransh's expression and wrote, "Look at rudransh," with a laughing emoji.

Details about Anupama

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly currently stars in the most popular TV show Anupama. The actor plays the titular role of Anupama, who restarts her life after her husband cheats on her and marry someone else. As she moves on in life, she comes across an old friend who stands by her side at every step. The show also has Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra, Tassnim Sheikh, Jaswir Kaur, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vijay play supporting roles. The show currently has the highest number of viewers.

(Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly )