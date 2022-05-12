'Anupama': Alma Hussein Roped In To Play Samar's Love Interest In The Show? Details Inside

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer tv show, Anupama is currently garnering loads of love and appreciation from the fans for its thought-provoking plotline and stellar performance of the cast. As the latest episodes depict the wedding ceremony of Anu and Anuj, it left fans in shock when Anu's father collapsed in the middle of their sangeet ceremony. while many fans are wondering what will be up next in the show, it was recently reported that the show is about to get a new character who will play the love interest of Anu's son, Samar. Here's all you need to know.

Who will be paired with Anupama's Samar in the show?

According to the reports by TellyChakkar, it was recently stated that after the exit of actor Anagha Bhosle from the show, who played the role of Samar's fiance, the makers are now planning to cast actor Alma Hussein to play the love interest of Samar. Alma Hussein, who was earlier seen in Sony TV's medical drama series Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, will be entering the show by playing the role of an NRI girl named Priya. While more details about her character in the show are yet to be revealed, it was reported that with the entry of Priya into Samar's life, the latter will get a fresh new start after being devastated by his fiance's exit.

On the other hand, Anagha Bhosle, who played the role of Nandini, earlier opened up about her exit from the show by releasing a statement on her official Instagram handle. In the note, she announced that she was officially quitting the film & television industry. Her note began, “Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your Krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna.” Click here to read her full statement.

Image: Instagram/@alma_hussein28/@paras_kalnawat