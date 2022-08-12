Anupama August 12, 2022 Written Update: Doctors Inform Anu About Anuj's Brain Surgery

Anupama 12 August 2022 episode begins with Vanraj gaining consciousness with Kavya, Toshu, Baa and Samar around. Vanraj recalls the incident with Anuj that reveals how Anuj tells him to stop the car while he drives at full speed. Vanraj then stops the car and they both come out. Vanraj then blames him for snatching his family away from him. Anuj then asserts that it is not his fault and reminds him of how he himself ruined everything before he even came into the picture.

Vanraj then makes it clear that he wants Anuj to stay away from his family to which the latter says that even he wants the same. They both then get into a heated argument. Back to reality, Anu and Kavya worry about him. The doctor then arrives and informs that Anuj has blood clotting in his brain so they need to perform brain surgery. Ankush then adds that it will be risky to which the doctor says that they know but they need to perform otherwise they will not be able to save Anuj. Anu then immediately gives consent to him to perform the surgery. She adds that she knows Anuj is strong and he can get through it.

As Anuj is being taken for surgery, Anu and others gather around him. Samar and Anu break down in tears. Meanwhile, Ankush worries about where Barkha was to which Adhilk says that they should make arrangements for Anuj’s cremation. Ankush gets angry at him and warns him that Barkha shouldn't be behind the accident. Anu overhears their conversation and stares at them. Later on, the family meets Vanraj as he gains consciousness.

Vanraj tells Anu that he pushed Anuj off the cliff to which the latter stands in shock. Samar overhears their conversation. Baa then urges Anu not to file a police complaint against Vanraj.

