‘Anupama’ Fame Rupali Ganguly And Other Television Stars Pay Homage To 26/11 Victims

November 26, 2021 marks 13 years since the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack took place in the city. Several martyrs sacrificed their lives on that day and their selfless service is remembered and their lives are honoured every year on this day. There were also a number of fatalities that took place on the day that shook the nation and several actors including Anupama star Rupali Ganguly, Drashti Dhami and others headed to Instagram to pay homage to these victims.

Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly headed to her Instagram on Friday and penned down a heartfelt note. She called the Mumbai terror attacks 'barbaric' and mentioned that always 13 years have gone by, one cannot forget the 'visual carnage' that the 26/11 events brought with it. She wrote, "It's been 13 years since the barbaric Mumbai terror attacks! Time has flown by but my heart still can't forget the visual carnage that 26/11 was. On this unfortunate day, we remember all those we lost, with courage, love and fondness!". She also used the hashtag Mumbai terror attack.

Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi actor Drashti Dhami also headed to her social media account and wrote, "We remember your sacrifice", as she used the hashtag 26/11 attack. Shaheer Sheikh, who can currently be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 also remembered those who lost their lives 13 years ago on this day and posted a picture that had the line, "Remembering the victims and martyrs of Mumbai Attacks" written on it.

Ravi Dubey also took to Instagram and posted a picture with the backdrop of the Taj Mahal Hotel, which was one of the locations at which terrorists opened fire at people. She also posted a collage of a few of the police officers who lost their lives in the attacks. The image read, "Let's take a moment to remember the heroes of the 26/11 attacks, who bravely fought the terrorists and sacrificed their lives for people. Saluting the heroes of 26/11." Several other actors from Bollywood including Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi also paid homage to those who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

Image: Instagram/@rupaluganguli, AP