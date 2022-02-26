'Anupama' Fame Rupali Ganguly Says She Is 'very Proud' To Be A TV Actor; Here's Why

Rupali Ganguly is currently ruling the Indian television industry with her titular role in the StarPlus show Anupama. The actor has garnered a fan following of millions and also several accolades including the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. While the actor is currently at the peak of her career, she recently mentioned that she is proud to be a television actor. She also reflected how the TV industry comes after the film industry in the hierarchy and she would like to change that.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Rupali Ganguly recently said that there are fantastic actors in the television industry. However, due to easy accessibility, TV shows are not considered to be as popular as films. She said, "She senses that TV actors don’t get their due. “I don’t know why TV is still considered like filmon ka chhota bhai. I think there are fantastic actors here on TV but perhaps, because of easy accessibility it has become a norm, a set thing in people’s minds that film celebrities are huge." She added how many film stars, including R Madhavan, began their career with TV shows and that now many TV actors are getting their due credit.

Rupali Ganguly on popularity of TV actors

Rupali Ganguly further narrated an incident where her popularity somewhere triumphed that of a film star. She revealed that she went to a place where there was a future present and people were equally delighted to meet her. The actor said, "I went to a place where there was a film star. People equally clamoured, if not more, to meet the character I play in my show. That overwhelmed me." Rupali further said that TV actors are known by the characters they play, but, on the other hand, film stars are known for themselves. She added, "TV actors are still known for their characters whereas film actors are known as themselves. For example Alia Bhatt is playing Gangubai, Kajol played Simran, but my character is Rupali Ganguly. We still haven't reached that demigod status that film stars enjoy."

Rupali Ganguly further asserted that TV actors' works should be recognised on a national level. She revealed that TV actors work 24/7 to entertain their audience. Even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, TV actors worked around the clock, she stated.

