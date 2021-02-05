'Anupama' Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Is Now A Part-time Poet! Check Out His Romantic Poem On IG

Anupama fame Sudhanshu Pandey has now turned into a part-time poet after he has shared yet another poem on his Instagram. Pandey dabbled into poetry in recent days and often shares his musings with his 247K followers. Yesterday, he shared a handsome picture of him, penned down a romantic poem in the caption, and called himself a ‘part-time poet’. Read the entire post to know more.

Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram

The Bypass Road actor posted a picture of himself sitting in a car, in the daylight and looking absolutely handsome wearing a white shirt. Sudhanshu inked the caption with a Hindi poem which when translated meant “her eyes light up in the dark that ends up eating me up. Even though I have been hurt so many times, I come every day with the excuse of getting hurt." He went on to add his name at the end of the poem with few hashtags, one of which said ‘#parttimepoet'. He ended the caption with ‘Jai Mahakaal’. His co-actor Tassnim Sheikh commented “Oho ab kaun aa gaya Mr. Shah?” and Sudhanshu replied to her saying “sirf poetry aayi hai abhi”. His followers were in awe of his romantic caption and his handsome look, complimenting him in the comments with many commenting heart eyes, roses, and red heard emoticons. Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post.-

Sudhanshu Pandey's Poetry

Apart from this post, Sudhanshu Pandey penned down a poem four days ago sharing an adorable picture from his childhood. The actor shared a monochrome picture of him and his brother from when they were kids and captioned the image with a poem dedicating to his brother. He expressed his love for his brother and the caption basically said how he used to be a lost kid but his brother was always by his side and even today he does not fear bad times because at the end of the day he could lean on his brother. Check out Sudhanshu Pandey's poetry on this Instagram post-

Sudhanshu Pandey's Works

Sudhanshu Pandey made his debut in the Bollywood film Khiladi 420 in the year 2000. After that, he has appeared in several films for well-recognized supporting roles in the past two decades including movies like Singham, Singh Is King, Jhansi Ki Raani, and many more. He even appeared in the China-based action film The Myth that starred legendary actor Jackie Chan. At present, he is famous for playing the lead role of 'Vanraaj Shah' in the popular family serial Anupama that telecasts on Star plus.

All Image source- Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram

