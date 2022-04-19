'Anupama Namaste America' Promo Leaves Fans In Awe Of THIS Character And Not Anupama

As Rupali Ganguly-starrer TV show, Anupama is garnering immense love and fame from the audience for its thought-provoking plotline and talented cast members, it was recently revealed the makers were coming up with a special prequel show for the same narrating Anupama's story.

Titled Anupama Namaste America, the teaser followed by the promo of the show has been creating a buzz among the fans. As the new promo of the show unveiled a new story from Anupama's past, the fans are already left in awe of this one character and it is surprising to know that it is not Anupama.

Fans reveal their favourite character from Anupama: Namaste America

Disney+ Hotstar recently took to Instagram and unveiled the new promo of the highly-awaited show Anupama Namaste America, the prequel to the currently running tv show, Anupama. The promo depicted the life of Anupama in 2005 during which she and Vanraj are quite young. The promo also introduced Moti Baa's character who is Bapuji's mother in the show. It depicted how the guests ask Moti Baa about who will take care of the kids when Anupama will go to America and discuss how it is a mother's job to take care of her kids. Moti Baa then gives a befitting reply to them stating that if it takes a man and a woman to create a baby then the baby is the responsibility of them both.

As the fans are already excited to watch the prequel to Anupama, the entry of Moti Baa in the story leaves them delighted. A fan took to the comment section and referred to Moti Baa as 'savage and lit' while another one mentioned how much they are loving the new character and how she is supporting Anupama. Some fans even urged the makers to get Moti Baa in the current show while others stated how her character was showering positivity in the show. Rest all others expressed their delight at watching the show by dropping in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to the new promo.

Anupama was launched in July 2020 on television and has already aired over 500 episodes, available on both Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been receiving appreciation from fans all across who are in awe of the storyline. Adapted in Hindi from the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee, Anupama follows the life of a Gujarati homemaker, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. Compassionate, loving, and devoted to her family and husband, Anupama rarely receives the respect she deserves in the house. The upcoming prequel will be an 11-episode show scheduled to release on 25 April 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image: A Still from Anupama Namaste America Promo