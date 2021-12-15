Sudhanshu Pandey, best known for his stellar performance as Vanraj Shah in the ongoing prominent tv show, Anupama, recently shared a thrilling video clip for all his fans on social media in order to depict how he rescued a baby snake from the sets of the show. He even shared a meaningful note for everyone and urged them to work on making a world where humans and animals could co-exist together.

Watch Sudhanshu Pandey's rescue baby Cobra from the sets of Anupama

Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen on the set around numerous people including the cast and crew of Anupama. The video also depicted how there was chaos on the set when everyone spotted a baby Cobra in a corner while some of them began capturing it on camera. Sudhanshu Pandey, who essays the pivotal role of Vanraj Shah in the show, showcased his brave act by rescuing the baby Cobra by taking him in a plastic bottle and dropping him outside the set.

In the caption, he revealed how he rescued a baby Cobra from one of the make-up rooms on the set in Filmcity and informed his fans that he safely dropped in his natural habitat. He further mentioned that as Filmcity is a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, they usually spot leopards, reptiles and other animals. He also wrote that humans and animals could coexist and urged everyone not to take away their space in such a way that animals do not have any space left to live. Adding to it, he also stated that one must work towards keeping the forests alive and plant more trees so that everyone could be a part of nature.

The caption read, "I RESCUED A BABY COBRA FROM ONE OF THE MAKE UP ROOMS ON A SET IN FILMCITY

AND DROPPED IT INTO ITS NATURAL HABITAT FILMCITY IS TECHNICALLY A PART SANJAY GANDHI NATIONAL PARK.. YOU ALWAYS GET TO SEE LEOPARDS N VARIOUS ANIMALS N REPTILES.. IT ALSO GOES ON TO SAY THAT WE CAN CO EXIST BUT NOT TAKE AWAY THEIR SPACE IN SUCH A WAY THAT ANIMALS DONT HAVE ANY PLACE LEFT TO GO .. WE MUST WORK TOWARDS KEEPING THE FORESTS ALIVE N PLANT MORE TREES SO WE CAN BE ONE WITH NATURE LETS HELP MOTHER NATURE SO SHE CAN HELP OUR FUTURE TO BE A HEALTHY ONE FOR US AND OUR CHILDREN" (sic)

Many fans took to Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post and dropped in words of praise for the actor. Many of them hailed his noble deed while others mentioned that it was good that he found the Cobra otherwise someone else would have killed it. Some fans also stated that they were feeling proud of him and added clapping emojis in the comments section. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@sudanshu_pandey