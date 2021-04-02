'Anupamaa' 1 April Update: The Shahs Plan Family Picnic Before Anupamaa-Vanraj’s Divorce 

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After the Holi celebrations are over, Anupamaa wakes up and apologises to Leela for misbehaving. Samar, Pakhi, Kinjal, Hasmukh, pretend to be angry at her. Anupamaa bends down and asks her Baa to forgive. Soon, they all tell her that they’re not angry with her and that they’re happy she could pour her heart out to them.

Anupamaa April 1 written update

In the Anupamaa April 1 episode, Anupamaa prepares breakfast for the entire family and Pakhi informs Leela about her new plan. Pakhi tells her grandmother to convince the duo for a family picnic. She’s sure that her father won’t deny it and her mother will never say no. Leela announces that the Shahs will go out for a one-day picnic to a nearby resort. Vanraj and Anupamaa receive the divorce hearing papers and feel sad. The former gets teary-eyed and informs the latter that things will change from now on. He also tells her that the habits will take a lot of time to change.

He adds that he’s used to calling out her name as soon as he wakes up every morning and that her breakfast helps him begin his day at ease. Anupamaa cries after listening to this and Vanraj informs her to tell the family that he’s in no mood to join them for the picnic. Anupamaa persuades her husband and tells her that it’s one last time that they’ll get the chance to be with the family together.

Later on, Kavya gears up for her wedding with Vanraj. She asks him to not step back this time. She then tells him to just get decked up and reach the wedding venue and that she will take up the whole-and-soul responsibility of arranging everything. Vanraj gets vexed after listening to Kavya's demands. She decides to get to any lengths to get married to her V this time. She tells him that she wants to tie the knot on the day of the divorce itself.