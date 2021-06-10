'Anupamaa' 10 June Spoiler: Vanraj Escapes From His 1st Night To Spend Time With His Kids

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Kavya once again makes some arrangements for Vanraj to relive their first night as he couldn't be there the other day. However, once again, Vanraj sneaks out and goes to spend some time with his children. He romances Kavya after she apologies to him and then hears the loud music coming in from Anupamaa's house. While Kavya gets vexed with the disturbance, Vanraj feels happy that his family is having a gala time together. He pushes Kavya's hands and runs to be with the Shahs.

Anupamaa 10 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 10 June 2021 full episode, as Vanraj tries to escape, he also unknowingly hits Kavya's hand but fails to look at her even though it starts bleeding. At Anupamaa's house, he enjoys a scrumptious meal and relishes the deserts made by Pakhi. Kavya fumes as he did not even taste anything which she made for him. She recalls how she made an effort by watching recipe videos and preparing a meal for him.

Meanwhile, it's an emotional moment for the Shahs as they bid farewell to Dr Advait. While he advises everyone, he requests Kavya to keep calm and try reducing her anger. Advait plays his musical instrument and thanks everyone for the memories. Anupamaa is grateful for him as he is the one who has helped her battle her illness with utmost positivity.

On the other hand, Kavya arranges a separate car for Vanraj and her to return to Ahmedabad. She also sticks the board "Just married" on it to let everyone in the vicinity know that they've tied the knot. However, she's in for a new surprise after they reach home. Hasmukh informs the entire family that he's divided the houseshares and has made this decision after thinking a lot.

He tells everyone that he's divided the house share into three parts- for Vanraj, Dolly and Anupamaa. After hearing this, Rakhi and Kavya are shocked as the new daughter-in-law has been giving nothing. Kavya decides to hatch a new plan to steal the property from Anupamaa as she wants some financial security in the house.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA