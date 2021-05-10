'Anupamaa' 10 May Episode Spoilers: Will Vanraj And Anupama Get Back Together?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa May 8 episode showed Samar and Nandini's engagement, interrupted by Kavya infuriating Vanraj. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 10 May episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 10

From the preview for the Anupamaa 10 May episode, fans can see Anupamaa and Vanraj hugging one another and crying. The two can be seen looking very emotional, almost like they have gotten back together. On the other hand, the two can be seen running and entering Kavya's room, only to find her unconscious with a bottle of pills lying next to her, implying that she might have tried to commit suicide.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 8)

Anupamaa latest episode on May 8, begins with Kavya informing the family that Samar and Nandini's engagement is not possible because Vanraj and Anupama's divorce is due, on the same day. The family is shocked but Anupama firmly stands her ground explaining to everyone that the engagement and the divorce will both happen and that one shouldn't affect the other. Nandini on the other hand, loses her cool and confronts Kavya.

Kavya snaps back telling her she has to look out for herself, as nobody else will. Nandini then harshly tells her how she can't be happy for anybody other than herself, and deserves to be alone. Baa and Anu have an emotional moment where she tries to convince Anu to not divorce her son, however, Anu tells her that she has to. The two express their love for one another as mother and daughter and hug one another, crying.

On the other hand, Kavya is happy about what she did and is relieved that the family now knows. She pictures herself with "sindoor" and draws it on the mirror with a lipstick, imagining it on her. Vanraj throws water on the mirror, shocking Kavya. Meanwhile, Anu apologizes to Samar about everything and ruining his happiness. Baa, who tries to convince her about the divorce again, finally gets a firm response saying that the divorce will happen.

She then expresses that she is in more pain than the others as it is her relationship which is coming to an end. Anu leaves and demands some space for herself. She performs a tandav dance in the yard alone. Vanraj who is now infuriated with Kavya's behaviour, listens to her explain her actions and why she deemed them necessary.

He finally loses his cool and tells her that he warned her to keep her drama away from his family, however, she didn't listen and did what she wanted. He then proceeds to tell her that now he will also do what he wants, and he will not divorce Anupama. He also tells her that he will never come back to her, leaving a heartbroken Kavya alone in her room. He stands outside regretting ever falling in love with Kavya.

IMAGE: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.