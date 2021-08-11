Anupamaa 11 August 2021 Episode Written Update: Toshu Lashes Out At His Family

Anupamaa 11 August episode begins with Anu grabbing Kavya’s hand and taking her to the stage. She then says that even she has the right to receive the trophy as it was her who taught Pakhi all these days. As they reach home after the award ceremony, Anu performs pooja and as she and Pakhi turn towards her, Kavya confesses that it was something important for which she had to leave Pakhi. Vanraj then shouts at her saying nobody asked her why she did that. To which she further explains herself.

Kavya explains her ordeal

Kavya then reveals that she was on a telephonic interview which was really important for her. She even says that it was much more important than Pakhi’s silly dance performance to which Anu says that it was important for Pakhi. She then says that her job is important because the cafe will be shut anytime and as Vanraj will become jobless, her decision to leave is right.

Kavya keeps arguing

Anu then tells Kavya that it was ok for her to leave but she should’ve informed Pakhi before that to which she says that a kid’s dance performance is not as important as her job. Vanraj then intervenes by saying that even a child’s hard work is important like her job. Kavya still argues with them to which Pakhi tells her that she disappointed her. Kavya further says that why is everyone arguing when Pakhi won the trophy after which Toshu begins his drama.

Toshu misbehaves

Toshu then backs Kavya and lashes out at everyone for making a big deal out of a small issue. He then says that any sensible person would’ve done what Kavya did to which the latter thanks him for the support. As Toshu continues yelling, Kinjal and Bapuji try to calm him down. Vanraj then reminds him of how much they did for him to which he asks him for a list of all the expenses and assures that he will pay. Vanraj then shouts at him telling him to clear the debt of Baa and Bapuji’s blessings, his mother’s tears, and his father’s had work.

Vanraj tells Toshu to leave the house

As Toshu continues to misbehave, Vanraj tells him to leave and go live in the penthouse that Rakhi gave them. Anu then warns him to behave to which Toshu tells her to ask Baa to behave as nobody in normal families speaks like her. He even badmouths Bapuji and says that though he talks words of wisdom he himself does not follow them. He then confesses that he feels ashamed to call his friends home because of her family while everyone stands stunned.

