'Anupamaa' 11 March Written Update: Vanraj Lashes Out At Samar For Pushing Kavya

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. The entire family speaks to Pakhi on a video call. Samar is aware that his sister doesn't like Kavya and that she's just recovered from the trauma. When Kavya tries to see her on the phone, Samar pushes her so that Pakhi doesn't get a glimpse of her. Vanraj misinterprets his gesture and lashes out at him.

Anupamaa 11 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 11 episode, Samar tells Vanraj that he was just stopping Kavya from being a part of the family conversation. Anupamaa backs her son and tells her husband that Samar has not done anything wrong. Kinjal also comes forward and tells him that she doesn't trust Kavya's gestures and that it's better Pakhi is away from her. Samar tells the entire family that Vanraj can't see Kavya hurt for a second and hence, even he can't see Nandini hurt. Anupamaa requests Samar to go to his room.

Kinjal and Toshu indulge in an ugly spat after this. The latter tells his wife to not support Samar. She informs him that they had to run away and tie the knot, and being his elder brother, he needs to stop Samar from doing the same mistake. Kinjal then informs Toshu to stand strong in support of his brother, but he refuses to do so. Samar eavesdrops on their conversation and apologises to Kinjal for it. He tells his brother that he's no more a child and that he's made the decision. He further informs him to not compel him to do anything wrong.

Later, Kinjal and Samar explain to Anupamaa to not get emotionally trapped in Kavya's plan. They tell her that she's very smart and that she can anytime ruin the family with her plots. Later on, Kavya goes to meet Vanraj in his room and hugs him. Leela watches the duo and loses her cool. She tells her son that he was yelling at Samar for hugging Nandini, and now he's doing the same with Kavya in front of everyone. She adds that he's lost his self-respect.